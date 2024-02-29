“I firmly reject any attempt to involve the work of the police force in political controversies”

“Let me emphasize the right of members of the police force not to be subjected to summary trials. They are workers who deserve the utmost respect! The management of public order is a daily commitment, delicate and not without risks, carried out with the utmost dedication by women and men in uniform”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his briefing to the Chamber. With these words the owner of the Interior Ministry aligns himself with the positions of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who rebuffed Sergio Mattarella's attack after the events in Pisa.

“I firmly reject – he adds – any attempt to involve, in political controversies, the work of the Police Force, the guardian of the democratic institutions which has the fundamental and essential task of guaranteeing everyone, in an impartial manner, the exercise of the right of assembly and expression of thoughtin complete safety for the demonstrators themselves, the police officers, the citizens and the places involved”.

For the event of Pisa last Friday, “in total violation of the law, no notice had been given to the police station“. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his briefing to the Chamber. The police headquarters, adds the minister, “having heard about it, tried several times, without success, to contact the organizers to obtain information regarding the type of initiative that would have been carried out and the related path, in order to be able to provide suitable public order services”.

Cortei, Piantedosi: “No restriction on freedom of expression”

“THE data on demonstrations carried out in Italy unequivocally deny an alleged strategy of contraction of freedom of expression in Italy”. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi while referring to the Chamber on the events in Florence and Pisa. “During 2023 – he recalled – there were 11,219 demonstrations of marked interest in public order, with 969,770 police officers involved. Since January 1st of this year, there have been 2,538 demonstrations with 150,388 operators involved, and only in 1.5% of cases were there any critical issues or disturbances to public order. Furthermore, following the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the commitment has significantly increased. Since 7 October, 1,076 initiatives related to the crisis have taken place throughout the national territory Middle East and only on 33 occasions were critical issues recorded”.

“Without wanting to underestimate in any way the modest size of the data on critical issues' occurred – continued the owner of the Interior Ministry – I believe that the vast majority of demonstrations, carried out in complete safety and with maximum freedom of expression of thought, serve to certify not only the commitment of the police forces, but also their efficiency and professionalism. Furthermore, for uniformed personnel, as I was saying, it is a daily commitment that is not without risks, so much so that in 2023, during public demonstrations, 120 workers were injured and 64 protesters were injured.”