The City Council and the club have agreed to rename the stadium and it will only be called Coliseum after the statements of the former Getafe-born player. Alfonso Perez won Olympic gold with Spain in Australia in 2000.

The Getafe City Council and the Getafe Football Club have agreed to remove the name of Alfonso Pérez, now 51 years old, from the city stadium, which from now on will only be called the Coliseum. Mayor Sara Hernández censored the statements of former footballer Alfonso Pérez in an interview with El Mundo.

“I would like to be paid like Cristiano Ronaldo, but I’m not that good. It is what it is. Everyone must know where they are and what they do. They can’t complain. Women’s football has evolved, but they must have their feet on the ground and they must know who cannot be equated in any way with male footballers”, said Pérez in the “indicted” interview. See also The Chivas starting lineup for the game against Cruz Azul in J17

The Council considers that Alfonso Pérez’s statements were sexist

The municipal stadium is owned by the municipality and is loaned to Getafe for 40 years. “It will be renamed only and exclusively Coliseum after the declarations of Alfonso Pérez, originally from Getafe and Olympic champion”.

The municipal government, made up of PSOE, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, and Podemos, an eco-socialist and anti-globalist left-wing political formation, agreed on the measure with Getafe because it considers the former footballer’s statements “sexist”

The local mayor herself, Sara Hernández (PSOE), said she felt “very disappointed and sad” by these statements. “It saddens me that he says that his teammates in the Spanish national team have nothing to complain about in the world of football. Hell, there have been sexual assaults, players have reported absolutely sexist attitudes and have had to demand minimum working conditions,” he said. she added.

October 4, 2023 (modified October 4, 2023 | 6:59 pm)

