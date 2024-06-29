In it recent electoral processthe citizens sent a message clear: not granting a qualified majority to the coalition of the ruling groupmade by Brunettehe Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) and the Labour Party (PT). This decision reflects a conscious and deliberate stance of the voterswho seek to maintain a balance of power and avoid the absolute dominance of a single political bloc. However, legitimate concerns arise about attempts to obtain that majority through flawed calculationss, putting at risk the rule of lawthe democracy and the human rights in the country.

In the 2024 electionsMexican voters went to the polls with the intention of defining the direction of the country. Through their votethe citizens demonstrated a desire to swing he power in Congresswhich implies that, to approve constitutional reforms, it will be necessary to seek consensus and collaboration between different political forcesreflecting the diversity of opinions and ensuring fairer and more balanced representation.

Despite the clear citizen mandate, there are concerns about possible attempts to manipulate the system of seat allocation so that the ruling bloc obtains a qualified majority. Mexican electoral law establishes that proportional representation slots must be calculated by party based on the votes obtained. Any attempt to alter this procedure would undermine the integrity of the democratic process and betray the will of the electorate.

He rule of law and the democracy are fundamental pillars of any society. In Mexico, these principles are at risk if a coalition is allowed to gain absolute control of Congress through unconstitutional practices. The division of powers and the independence of institutions are essential to avoid abuses and ensure that laws are applied fairly and equitably.

The concentration of power in the hands of a single bloc could lead to the erosion of these principles, opening the door to the implementation of policies and reforms without due scrutiny and debate. This not only endangers democracy, but also affects the ability of institutions to protect human rights and ensure the well-being of all citizens.

The recent electoral decision in Mexico reflects a desire for balance and fair representation in Congress. The citizenry has not granted a qualified majority to the ruling bloc, and any attempt to obtain it through rigged calculations represents a threat to the rule of law, democracy and human rights. It is crucial that all political forces respect the will of the electorate and work together to ensure a future in which democratic principles and human rights prevail in Mexico.

Alejandro Moreno is the national president of the PRI.

