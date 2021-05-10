Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Still a pandemic circumstance ”Corona»It hangs over the world, and with it the precautionary measures and awareness-raising among the people increase, especially as we approach the blessed Eid al-Fitr. Meanwhile, the responsible authorities are betting, in addition to the measures that are being taken, on the great awareness that has become a major feature of the majority of people, in addition to commitment and adherence to the announced measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, eliminate it and return life to its previous state in the past. shortest time.

Muhammad Al-Ahmad

Citizen Mohamed Abdel-Wahab Al-Ahmad confirmed that adhering to the precautionary measures on the days of Eid Al-Fitr is one of the basics of reducing the number of cases of Corona disease, as the concern is to avoid large family gatherings and to limit congratulations to them by phone for their love, and to distribute the Eid electronically to children and not to distribute money They must, in order to avoid spreading the disease and adhere to the instructions of the concerned authorities, so that the number of injuries is further reduced. There are also many ways to avoid large gatherings on the days of the blessed Eid, by making sure to start with yourself, adhering to the instructions issued by the concerned authorities, urging brothers, families and friends to avoid gatherings, and to make every effort to educate everyone in the community and force them to do so.

Al-Ahmad added that communication during the days of Eid is important so that joy and happiness prevail among families, but in the circumstances of the Corona crisis, there are social technical means that have facilitated communication among community members, where it is possible to meet with all family members through digital applications such as the “Zoom” program, And contenting itself with phone calls, and sending telephone “messages” in order to preserve the health of everyone. Al-Ahmad said: It is important to adhere to the days of Eid by wearing a muzzle while performing the Eid prayers and the rest of the prayers, then washing hands well after returning home, greeting family members from a distance and not by kissing and shaking hands, and greeting children without giving them money. I advise everyone to adhere to the instructions issued by the concerned authorities, cooperate with them and adhere to preventive measures, so that we will win together, and we meet without a muzzle, and life will return as it was and better soon.

Muhammad Al Naqbi

Citizen Muhammad Obaid Al-Naqbi explained that after issuing the decision of the “We Commit to Victory” campaign, everyone in society must join hands with our wise leadership and the concerned authorities to limit the spread of Corona disease during the days of the blessed Eid, and reduce the number of injuries without resorting to quarantine and isolation, This is because the joy of Eid al-Fitr without the family and children is incomplete. We also realize that Eid al-Fitr is an important occasion in which people gather at one table, but people must protect themselves to limit the spread of the Corona virus, by adhering to physical distancing, and contenting with food with family members who live with them in the same house, and avoid receiving other people. And not giving children money in compliance with the instructions of the concerned authorities. One of the simple means that please individuals is to use social media to send congratulations and congratulations on the onset of Eid al-Fitr, such as the “Zoom” application, “WhatsApp”, and contact by phone calls.

Al-Naqbi said: This crisis will end soon, in cooperation with our wise leadership, the concerned authorities and members of the community, and everyone must adhere to the days of Eid, strive to reduce the rate of injuries, and adhere to precautionary measures, and it is important to physically distance us until we meet in the near future, as well as not to gather The large family that increases the number of injuries, and we are satisfied with eating with members of the same family at the same house, and not tolerating wearing the muzzle is an important measure that preserves human health, in addition to peace from afar, without shaking hands.

Asma Al Marzouki

Citizen Asmaa Saad Al-Marzouki indicated that on the days of Eid Al-Fitr, all members of society must adhere to precautionary measures from continuing to prevent public gatherings, avoid family visits, the need to adhere to physical distancing, wear masks and gloves when leaving the house, adhere to the permissible limit of passengers In one car, it is 3 people, and it is necessary to wear the muzzle if there is more than one person in the car. In addition, the use of electronic social media, such as “Zoom” or the phone call, is one of the distinct initiatives to congratulate Eid Al Fitr, instead of visits and gatherings, to limit the spread of Corona disease.

Al-Marzouki added that there are many solutions that help reduce injuries during Eid days, which is to refrain from distributing Eid to children, or even spending it from banks and circulating it among individuals during this period, using electronic alternatives, avoiding visiting pregnant women, children, and more people. They are vulnerable to infection, and those with chronic diseases, in addition to not being allowed to leave the house and avoiding going out to public places, in order to preserve their health and safety.

Al-Marzouki said: I advise everyone to avoid family visits and gatherings during the Eid period, and to adhere to the precautionary measures, the most important of which is to wear masks, and to wash hands frequently for a period of at least 20 seconds or sterilize them well, while avoiding touching the face and eyes to avoid the possibility of catching the infection.

Moza Bin Sulaiman

We can

Citizen Moza Bin Sulaiman said: By following the precautionary and preventive measures that the state called for and the state’s keenness on them, and the campaign “We Commit to Victory”, we can reach zero injuries, by physical distancing, wearing masks, periodic examination, wearing gloves, not gathering during Eid, and not shaking hands. By hand, being content with peace from afar, not giving the children Eid, and being satisfied with lunch with the same family in the house itself, so that the Corona disease does not spread, in order to ensure that the number of injuries decreases, and even does not exist, and we complete the days of Eid al-Fitr with health and wellness. She added: Likewise, every individual in society must be responsible that makes him conservative and abides by the laws of the state, and an effective element in society that urges its members to adhere to the procedures and laws established by the state, especially during the days of Eid al-Fitr, and reminds others of this from time to time, in addition to participating and volunteering in community services. In the area of ​​community awareness of the need to adhere to and adhere to the precautionary measures during the holiday. She said, “My word to my people, we are a people who love a challenge, and this is one of the challenges that we are betting on.”