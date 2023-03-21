No more false nails in class because “they are dangerous”. This was decided by the ‘Tallone’ middle school in Alpignano in the province of Turin. A ban that will soon be formalized by a circular signed by the head teacher Silvana Andretta, as reported by La Stampa.

The “advice” of the principal – The school in question, as reported by La Stampa, is a structure of a few hundred boys. Whether it was some parents or teachers who urged the manager is not known. It is certain, however, that the advice arrived on the electronic register. The recipients are obviously the fathers and mothers. “The school regulation – we read – provides for the wearing of simple clothing suitable for the school environment”.

And it seems to intuit that false nails do not fall within this definition. “Many experts in the sector – explains the school director Silvana Andretta – advise against reconstruction under the age of 18. We have noticed that some of our secondary school students are excessively long, which can also invalidate the evaluation of the tasks they carry out in class”. How? “If, for example, you have to work on a drawing board and the drawing is scratched by the artificial material of the nail, it is clear that the final grade risks being lower and frustrating the efforts made”.