No to differentiated autonomy, the text of the opposition in Cassation

On Friday 5th July, at 10.00, the general secretary of the Cgil Maurizio Landini, will go to the Court of Cassation, together with the other signatories, to deposit the totally abrogative referendum question from the law Cauldrons on differentiated autonomy. This is the text of the question: “Do you want the law of 26 June 2024, n.86, ‘Provisions for the implementation of the differentiated autonomy of the Regions with ordinary statutes pursuant to Article 116, third paragraph, of the Constitution’ to be repealed?”. Among the signatories of the referendum, in addition to the Cgil, the Uil, the secular and Catholic associations that together with the Cgil gave life to the “Via Maestra”, the opposition political forces, personalities and intellectuals.

Autonomy, Bonelli-Fratoianni: “Tomorrow deposit of referendum signatures in Cassation”

“There is no time to waste: we must oppose the right-wing plan that intends to undermine the fundamental axis of our Constitution by undermining national unity. This is why tomorrow morning, Friday 5 July 2024, we will be at the Court of Cassation to file the referendum question together with the trade unions, opposition parties and many associations”. This is what Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, of Avs, say.

Autonomy, Magi: “Tomorrow + Europe to deposit signatures for referendum in Cassation”

“Differentiated autonomy is a terrible reform that will penalize the quality of life of citizens in regions that are furthest behind and will create greater inequalities and budget problems. For this reason Più Europa will be on the field to support the abrogative referendum and tomorrow, together with the other oppositions, we will file the question with the Supreme Court. In the meantime, Meloni should allow people to sign referendums with a digital signature for free, unblocking the platform that the government has had to create for two and a half years. Don’t be afraid of the people”. This was said by the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi, speaking to reporters at Montecitorio.