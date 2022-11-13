Sinaloa also woke up and as in the whole country, today, November 13, we raise our voices for our democracy, for him INE, for our freedom.

The union of the civil society with political institutes took force and the message reached National Palace, from where it is governed under a autocracy that little by little destroys our country.

The president of Mexico listened to the claims and despite his resistance is witness to the disagreement that prevails before the proposal of the Electoral Reform that is intended to be imposed in our country to centralize the power of the electoral arbitrator, since they intend to have power when it is their turn to appoint their successor. BUT WE ARE NOT GOING TO LET THAT OCCUR!

THE INE IS NOT TOUCHED. In Culiacán, from the Lomita to the Cathedral, the power of our voices was felt among the culichis; in Los Mochis, from Jiquilpan and Rosales boulevards to the September 27 square, an icon of the center of the emerald city; In Mazatlan the main witness is the monument to the fisherman, all Sinaloa is united for a single cause, our Freedom.

Despite what the palace tenant and the #CartelDeMorena say, the members of the National Civic Front, PRIists, PANists, Perredists, former militants of those parties, including many disappointed in López, people who do not sympathize with any of those parties in particular , but with the alliance in general, businessmen, men, women of faith, members of chambers, NGOs, ACs, activists and civil society, we do know what we are defending with our march.

We do not want the INE to disappear, because, although it is said that only its name will be changed, deep down this point implies the dismantling of the body to make way for the imposition of councilors who are called “citizens”, but who would be elected by the Federal Executive to impose his successor.

The disappearance of the Local Public Electoral Bodies would leave the people of Sinaloa adrift, who in the last elections were prey to crime during the electoral process, we do not want to be witnesses of electoral fraud that we cannot denounce because our local bodies disappeared, that is why our movement, that is why we are marching in defense of the INE and against the reform that seeks to eliminate them.

We will not allow the imposition, the dictatorship through which they intend to put a successor in the presidency of the Republic and leave the states adrift.

Our march, our movement is today and will continue to be active until we achieve our goal. NO TO THE ELECTORAL REFORM, LET’S DEFEND THE INE.

THE INE IS NOT TOUCHED, THE INE IS NOT TOUCHED, that is our message from the streets of Culiacán, from Los Mochis, from Mazatlán, from Sinaloa and from all over Mexico, so that all federal legislators listen to our message, analyze our position, understand that what we ask as citizens is that our voice be heard through them on the platform, through their vote when the Electoral Reform reaches that point.

We want freedom to decide in our country, we want the INE to continue, because it is the guarantor of our democracy, we have already shown that we will not allow a dictatorship to be established.