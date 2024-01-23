



Friday 26 January at 10 am in the conference room of the Hotel delle Nazioni (Via Poli, 6 – Rome) the Independence Movement! will present two popular initiative law proposals, the first against compulsory vaccination and the second in defense of public health and the right to health of all citizens.

Will participate:

– Gianni Alemanno, national secretary of the Independence Movement!

– Simone Di Stefano, national deputy secretary of the Independence Movement!

– Giuseppe Lauria, National President of No Green Pass Directors

– Joseph Tritto, President WABT World Academy of Biomedical Technologies

