Today there are various movements that have given significant support to security, support and the search for equality for women and in general. However, in the midst of the change that these new rules of behavior and interaction require, doubts have arisen about how to get close without being intimidating or how to do it ‘correctly’.

The work of establishing limits and raising the voice to defend women, and in some cases men, from negative and deplorable situations, must also be developed together with a kind of recommendations that allow the other party to feel more oriented about what is acceptable or more appropriate when trying to express an interest sentimental for someone

10 phrases to tell him that you like him without intimidating

Taking all this into account, a list of phrases that can help you show a person that you really like them, without intimidating or crossing boundaries. That is, short phrases that say a lot, but remain within respect and love.

1- I love being around you, you always make me feel good.

2- I like spending time with you, I always have a lot of fun.

3- I like the way you are, you are very funny.

4- I love how you think, you always have interesting ideas.

5- I like when you talk to me, I always learn something new.

6- I like your style, you always look very good.

7- I like how you care about others, you are a very considerate person.

8- I love your sense of humor, you always make me laugh.

9- I like how you are so passionate about what you do.

10- I love spending time with you, I always feel very comfortable.

Analyzing the meaning of the sentences, it can be clearly perceived that several have a focus or connotation aimed at making the other person notice that they really awakens unique sensations and specials. To this is added that several of the previous statements prioritize emphasizing that the time shared with that being is highly appreciated.

It cannot fail to mention that the ten sentences in question are constructed in such a way that they make it more than clear that there is a genuine interest in whom they are dedicated to, but above all they comply with the objective of not exceeding the sensitive limits of the other person.

Finally, it must be commented that the phrases must be accompanied by a pleasant behavior and in accordance with them, because otherwise their use might not have the expected result. The respect, attention and dedication that we want to receive from others must always be equivalent to what we give to others… Treat others as you would like to be treated, try not to cross the line of rights and consent of the other person, and have of course you got some signs of interest On your part.