Schlein’s lack of confidence in his ability to duel and convince interlocutors “away from home”





The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, will not go to Atreju, the national celebration of the Brothers of Italy scheduled in Rome from 14 to 16 December. “The discussion with Fdi and Meloni takes place in Parliament”, explain sources from the Nazarene, underlining that an invitation for the secretary arrived from Giovanni Donzelli, a deputy very close to the prime minister.

A rude gesture, which will not earn the vote PD.

And it shows that Schlein ignores the history of the leaders of the left. They were able to distinguish intransigence, in politics, from rudeness, which they avoided demonstrating in harsh but civil confrontations with their adversaries.

And it is also a demonstration of weakness.

Highlights the lack of trust of Schlein in the ability to duel and convince interlocutors “outside the house”… Less demanding, of course, to answer the non-pressing questions, like those from Corrado on Thursday evening Formigli.

But, this time, the point, if you compare the duel between the two ladies to tennis, the winning shot, “at Sinner”, Giorgia Meloni scored it. Or not ?

