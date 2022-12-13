Four years without a world title for Mattia Binotto, exactly like 4 years without a world title for his predecessor Maurizio Arrivabene. Ferrari has been consistent in this, but it was certainly not just for consistency that it was decided to change again and entrust the leadership of the F1 team to Frederic Vasseur. Ferrari hasn’t won the drivers’ title since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen and the long fasting certainly generates additional pressures, in addition to those that are already normally experienced at Ferrari. Winning in F1 is complicated, time is granted, and above all in Ferrari, not excessively: Binotto’s main shortcoming was probably not having given the top management the impression of a sufficient growth curve towards the main objective.