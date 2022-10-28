The world of Formula 1 is constantly evolving, year after year, and it is not always easy for teams and drivers to be able to adapt to the changes introduced by the technical regulations. Pending the introduction of the new power units, scheduled for 2026, the next seasons will see interventions especially on Pirelli tires. Nothing comparable to the revolution seen this year, with the transition from tires from 13 to 18 inches, but it will still be significant news that could be destined to change the cards on the table in terms of performance. The focus will shift to electric blanketsused by the teams to send the tire temperatures before entering the track.

Currently the tires are preheated up to a maximum of 70 C ° before being mounted on cars. A step back from 100 ° [per gli pneumatici anteriori] and at 80 ° [pneumatici posteriori] last season. In 2023, however, the tolerance will drop further and the riders will have to take to the track with the tires ‘set’ at 50 °. The ultimate goal is to get to the 2024 season ed permanently eliminate the electric blankets, greatly complicating the work of the teams and above all of the riders, who will be put in great difficulty by the lack of grip. The tests carried out in the last race weekends – and which will also be repeated in Mexico – serve precisely to make the riders familiar with this further obstacle.

Not particularly enthusiastic about these changes to the temperatures of use of the tires is the reigning world champion, Max Verstappenwho speaking to the press has made no secret of his perplexities, also linked to the theme of safety. “I drove on 50 degree tires and almost spun in the pit lane – said the two-time world champion from Red Bull, recalling the free practice session in Austin – if we still have electric blankets, why can’t we use them to the fullest, since they are there? I would opt to use them completely, or not to have them at all “. The fear of the Dutchman is to have a exponential increase in accidents in the next years: “I think there will be a lot of accidents, I already know that – he concluded – Austin is still a track where you can easily warm the tires thanks to the curves, but if we go to a street circuit, like Monaco, can you imagine it? Half the race would pass before the tires are up to temperature“.