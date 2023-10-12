They did not have time to handle the inheritance themselves, so the notary was called in to arrange all matters. It turns out that there is more than 100,000 euros in cash at the back of the kitchen cupboard. This has major consequences for the inheritance. Journalist Johan Nebbeling records true incidents from the notary’s practice in the Where of Deed section.
