No time to die will be Daniel Craig’s last film as James bond. This will mark the end of an era and will pay tribute to the franchise, which is why it is one of the most anticipated films of the season. However, fans had to wait over a year to see the result.

Originally, its release date was scheduled for April 2020, but it was postponed until October 8, 2021 due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19. What no one expected is that this delay would force the production to re-record.

The reason behind? The Sun announced that it would be product placement (advertising by the presence of products on the screen). This practice with commercial brands involved is common in productions of this caliber, but the postponement of the premiere would cause the promotion of obsolete products.

That is, these products would cease to be novel and the last on the market when they are finally projected on the big screen. For this reason, it would be opting for the re-recording of affected scenes, according to The Sun explains.

“The details about gadgets are being kept under wraps, but everyone knows that James Bond always has the latest on him. The problem is that some of those things were the latest models when they started shooting, but when the movie opens it will look like Daniel Craig and the other cast members will be wearing something that has been on the market for a century. That is not the goal of those agreements. Big tech brands want stars to have their new products to help promote and sell to fans. This means that some of the scenes are going to have to be edited very carefully in order to update them ”.

No to die – official synopsis

James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission, which involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.