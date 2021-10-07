No time to die, also known as No time to die, is Daniel Craig’s last film as James bond, under the direction of filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga. Fans waited for its premiere for more than a year due to the pandemic and the result proved that the wait was worth it.

The story showed us the character in love with Dr. Madeleine and retired from his job as an agent. What he did not expect is that a new organization, even more dangerous than Specter, would attempt with his new life and force him to return to save the world from a deadly virus.

Also, the character of Lashana Lynch, the new agent 007, was known for the time that Bond was absent. His role was full of controversy because several fans and himself Daniel Craig they did not share the idea that she ends up replacing the protagonist in the future of the saga.

In this regard, the actress spoke with Comic Book to confess that she would like to play Nomi again in the franchise, after Bond died at the end of No time to die. For her, it was fun that there is physical demand and that she is in a fiction where the action is predominant.

“I would love to meet her again. I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously (…) His introduction to the franchise and the way he comes out is so classy and makes perfect sense, he also sets things up quite well in terms of what he has created for the world ”, he told the media.

“I really wanted to create a realistic character that was fun, ambitious and witty and all these things. But I really just wanted to do massive stunts, to be honest. I just wanted to kick people in the face, shoot guns and roll on the ground and get dirty, “he concluded.