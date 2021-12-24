No Time to Die was Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as James Bond. The grand finale was also goodbye to one of the best interpreters of agent 007, of whom at first it was not very sure that he would play a good role, especially because of his physical appearance and little resemblance to the character.

Daniel Craig said goodbye to James Bond after five movies. Photo: Twitter / @ 007

However, it was the opposite. Daniel Craig went to great lengths and proved to be up there with the most iconic figure created by Ian Fleming. Even though it was known that No time to die It would be the end of a James Bond saga, the agent with a license to kill was not expected to die, as we all believed that he would manage to survive and get out of trouble.

Without further ado, this was the outcome that the director Cary fukunaga awarded to history. In a recent interview with the Empire, Funkunaga revealed the reason for James Bond’s unexpected ending: “I wasn’t trying to be obtuse about it. I wanted to be clear on that. But I wanted it to be tasteful. “

Cary Fukunaga, director of No Time to Die. Photo: Instagram / @ cary_fukunaga

“We didn’t want that shot in Terminator 2 where you see Sarah Connor turning into bones. But we wanted to show that he wasn’t going to jump a sewer at the last second, so the widest shot of the island being hit was a mix of macro and micro. The full effect is, ‘yes, it was gone, but it managed to make sure that none of those weapons went in in the future,’ ”he added.

We’re still in 2021, and as executive producer Barbara Broccoli mentioned, this is the year to honor Daniel Craig. Only in 2022 will they worry about finding a new face to make at least three more films of the amazing and relentless James Bond.