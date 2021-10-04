No time to die arrived in Peruvian cinemas to show Daniel Craig’s latest adventure as James Bond, despite several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To the fans’ delight, the epic finale lived up to the mythical character and fans couldn’t be happier with the result.

The tape shows us how Agent 007 returned from retirement to find the whereabouts of a new villain, played by Rami Malek. In this hunt, the fans of the franchise saw the most human side of the protagonist as well as a climax that continues to cause controversy due to its repercussions.

Spoilers alert.

As we saw in the movie, Bond became infected with the fearsome nanobots and decided to stay to die in the explosion on the island where they made the deadly weapon. After this, we see her partner Madeleine tell her daughter the story of her late father. While viewers are satisfied with the closure of Craig’s stage, several wonder if the event also means the end of the film saga.

It should be noted that this is the first time that James Bond dies in fiction and it precisely occurs in the 25th film of the franchise. However, the chances that there will not be more movies about the character do not seem high, since the saga has always been renewed over the years, with more or less time off.

How many movies does James Bond have?

Agent 007 vs. Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with love (1963)

James Bond vs. Goldfinger (1964)

Operation Thunder (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Casino Royale (1967)

007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds for Eternity (1971)

Live and let die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never say never again (1983)

A View to Kill (1985)

007: High Tension (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

The golden eye (nineteen ninety five)

007: Tomorrow never dies (1997)

007: The world is not enough (1999)

007: Another day to die (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Specter (2015)

No time to die (2021).

Where to see 007 without time to die?

Without Time to Die will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and you can watch it if you have a subscription to the streaming service. Originally, its premiere was planned for April 2020, but it was delayed to November due to the 2019-20 Coronavirus Pandemic.