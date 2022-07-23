with videoThe social media app BeReal is becoming increasingly popular, especially among young people. But don’t expect a platform full of perfect pictures and poses with this app. “If you want to become an influencer, feel free to stay on TikTok and Instagram.”



Denise de Koning



Jul 23 2022

BeReal, originally a French app, has been around since 2020, but has been downloaded a lot, especially last month. BeReal is now number two of the most downloaded free apps in the AppStore. The makers of the application, as the name suggests, want more authenticity online. On social media we often only share the most beautiful moments of our lives, at BeReal this is not the case.

The concept of BeReal is actually quite simple: you download the app and you get a notification at a random time every day. From that moment on you have two minutes to take a picture of what you are doing at that moment. You can’t use filters and you just don’t have enough time to take a pose or switch outfits. The time limit in combination with the random time of the notification forces users to be ‘real’. The result is a timeline full of everyday – and sometimes boring – moments. “If you want to become an influencer, feel free to stay on TikTok and Instagram,” BeReal says when you download the app. See also Biden in Brussels: President wants to display strong West without escalation

Deadline

In the app you only see the photos that your friends upload, but only if you have posted something yourself. If you miss the two-minute deadline, you can still share a photo, but it does state that you took it afterwards. You can leave comments under photos or a realmoji send a picture of your own face. Furthermore, you will not see any likes or follower numbers in this app.

The concept of BeReal is a bit like apps like Room For Thought and PicYourMoment, but there is an important difference. When you take a photo with BeReal, the app takes a photo with both cameras of your phone at the same time. The regular camera takes a picture of where you are and the front camera shows you. While you are taking the photos, you as a user do not see your own face. No way to do your hair right or hide your double chin. Once you’ve posted your photo, you’ll have to wait for the next day with a new notification, but beware: when it will come, nobody knows. See also ISU confirms cancellation of Figure Skating Grand Prix final

BeReal is a social media platform where you have to post a photo in good and bad times. © Pexels



Watch our tech videos below: