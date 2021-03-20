The third break in three months finally reaches its conclusion so that UCAM does not stop again between now and the end of a season that, on the other hand, is close to heading into its final stretch, one in which some teams and others fight for different objectives, which may well be the same as those set at the dawn of the season or those assigned to each by the succession of events itself.

Sito Alonso’s men want to escape from, for the third consecutive season, seeing themselves fighting for mere survival in the top flight, when the initial sensation was that of something else. In an atypical season, in which in their first third of the competition the Murcians always moved around the equitable distribution of triumphs and setbacks as the days progressed, at UCAM today they live nailed in the eight victories and without having won still his first game in a 2021 marked by Covid-19, injuries, player changes and, also, bad play. The team is clearly in the throes of an identity crisis.

With seven consecutive games leaving empty, UCAM is one defeat from equaling its worst streak with Sito Alonso on the bench, the eight between November 2019 and January 2020 of last season. A month and a half that, in the current context, with so much hiatus, makes the drought time of almost three months, accentuating the feeling of need, and starting to look in the rear-view mirror at the lower part of the table. UCAM is two victories above relegation.

Hard streak to break today



To put both eyes on the front again, UCAM needs to win as soon as possible. And today it will not be easy. The renowned Lenovo Tenerife is fourth classified and has only lost two games in his fiefdom, against Real Madrid and Baskonia. UCAM has never won there in the Endesa League, but they have won in LEB and the Champions League. UCAM, who will go to Fuenlabrada directly from Tenerife to play there on Tuesday, travels with Taylor and will have to choose between him, Webb III and Pacheco.