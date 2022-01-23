It was wrong, he’s ashamed of it. So I’m sorry. Are these the words of Ali B, who is suspected of rape? Or a pervert who can’t keep his greedy hands to himself? After all, there are quite a few. Just like when the Metoo movement started in 2017, women have been sharing their experiences of sexual violence or inappropriate behavior for days now. About jerking men in train compartments, guys who shamelessly grab their crotches and women who are always wary when they cycle home alone in the dark. But also sad many stories about assaults and rapes.