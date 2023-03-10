There will be no compulsory three-year bridging period at secondary schools for all students. Minister of Education Wiersma now thinks this step is too far-reaching for the world of education. The VO council, the association of secondary schools, is disappointed with the minister’s lack of ambition on this point.

“If the cabinet really wants to work on equal opportunities in education, tackling early selection in Dutch education is one of the most important buttons to turn,” says VO council chairman Henk Hagoort to this website. However, Minister Wiersma fails to do so.

Last year, the Education Council proposed that pupils in group eight transfer to a three-year bridging period in secondary education without school advice. Here they follow flexible education together that is tailored to (groups of) students within the class. The composition of the class can then differ per subject. Only then do pupils end up in different school types, after a test.

On Friday, the minister sent a letter to the House of Representatives stating that he will not cross this bridge after all. Wiersma: ,,I share the goals of the Education Council to increase equality of opportunity in education. At the same time, the proposal turns secondary education upside down, without us having a clear view of the practical and financial consequences of such a system change.”

Hagoort considers it a benefit that the minister is very sympathetic to the Education Council advice. ,,He rejects the advice on pragmatic considerations, which I partly understand. But research can already be done during this government’s term of office in preparation for a system change in the future. I miss ambition there.”

The minister does want to offer (financial) room to schools that see opportunities for broad or extended transition classes, he writes. Hagoort thinks that is too meager: ,,Subsidizing and stimulating, that's it. But the system really needs to be overhauled. That is drastic, but unavoidable if we really want to tackle the inequality of opportunity in education."

Minister Wiersma suggested in an interview last summer that he also saw potential in the idea of ​​making the choice for VMBO, HAVO or VWO later than now. At the time, he said: ,,We have to be prepared to make far-reaching choices in many areas, including selecting later. As far as I’m concerned, we’re going to get started with that, but the question is: how quickly can that be done?”



