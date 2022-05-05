One of the most anticipated games for switch he is so loved Genshin Impactopen world release that was the most downloaded since its release at the end of the 2020. Specifically, the port for the hybrid console has been delayed so long that some fans already thought it was canceled; but now, we can all have a break.

This was confirmed thanks to the medium known as gonintendo, who contacted the publisher/developer myHoYo to try to make things clear. Con la was willing to provide a statement confirming the latest console version of the character Mario.

Here the statement of XinYangpublic relations specialist myHoYo:

The Switch version is still in development and we will post more information as we go.

The delay of Genshin Impact in switch It can be a bit confusing for some, this is because it can currently be played without any problems on mobile platforms with iOS Y Android. And assuming that the hybrid is theoretically more powerful than a cell phone, it is not surprising that the confusion is growing over time.

Via: gonintendo