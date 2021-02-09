Screen capture of the article published by France evening. (FRANCE EVENING SCREEN)

This is a good example of misinformation. The France Soir site featured one of its articles on Friday February 5: “Italy: masks banned at school, judge the Council of State.” The web page has since been shared several thousand times on social networks, it was even relayed by Florian Philippot, the president of the Les Patriotes party. This publication is often accompanied by comments that claim that Italians “understood that masks are dangerous” and “this decision is the proof”. Except that this whole story is largely false, the True from False cell explains it to you.



Italian justice has looked into the issue of masks at school and a decision does exist. However, what the article does not clearly say, let alone the title, is that it concerns only one child! The appeal was filed by his parents who highlighted his breathing difficulties, supporting medical certificates.

The Council of State, whose decision is searchable online, therefore decided to exempt this child from wearing his mask during lessons but the Italian judges did not justify this choice on scientific arguments or on the supposed dangerousness of the masks. They first put forward a problem of form, with a delay of procedures in the examination of the file. The judges are also asking that this student’s class be equipped with an oximeter, a relatively inexpensive device that is used to monitor the level of oxygen so that they can intervene at the first signs of breathing difficulties in this child.

Parents’ lawyers have recognized in the Italian press that the decree of the Council of State will not set a precedent, that is to say that it will not apply to all students. Clearly, this decision does not change much to the health protocol in Italian schools. Schoolchildren over six years old will continue to wear a mask during lessons, exactly as in France.