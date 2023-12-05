Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV adaptation will not arrive with any references to bugs and glitches in its first season.

Bethesda is somewhat infamous for releasing some rather buggy games. These bugs are often amusing, and, in an odd way, an almost endearing feature that fans have come to expect with each release.

But, despite them being a common Bethesda occurrence, the first season of Fallout will not include any playful references towards these unintentional video game issues, showrunners have now confirmed.

Fallout – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video.

During a roundtable held earlier this week, which was attended by IGNFallout’s executive producer and showrunner Graham Wagner was asked about the games’ various glitches.

“I mean, I don’t want to throw Bethesda under the bus and talk about glitches too much, but we didn’t really want to… what I kind of call meta humor… there’s no save game, there’s no meta elements like that,” Wagner said.

“We talked about it a great deal because one of my fondest memories playing [The Elder Scrolls 2:] Daggerfall is a moment where I just bumped into the wall and fell off the map and watched the entire world fly away from me as I fell off. And it was just transcendental and wonderful. And I was like, can we get this in the show?”

The showrunner stated we won’t see any nodes to them during Fallout’s first series, which is set to run for eight episodes. But, while they won’t be around for series one, there is still a chance they will feature in some shape or form should the show get renewed down the line.

“It’s definitely on my mind as a concept,” Wagner continued. “But yeah, we stayed clear of too many winks, too many, because… we really just want people to buy into this world and not sort of be pushed out of it, because a tall order.

“It’s a pretty crazy place and we just want to get people invested in that first and before we f*** with it too much.”

Wagner also spoke about the team’s approach to the TV series. “We kind of told ourselves, this is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we’re starting with fresh snow,” he said.



Image credit: amazon

For more on the show, be sure to check out the official Fallout images which were released last week. These photos gave us a closer look at characters such as Ella Purnell’s Lucy, as well as soldiers from The Brotherhood of Steel in their Power Armor Suits and Aaron Moten as Maximus.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who is an executive producer on the series, said the showrunners had “a lot of conversations about the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence” that would be included in the show.

“Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and post apocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink…. I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show,” he said.