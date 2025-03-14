No, the DGT has not said that only one person per car will prohibit driving

In recent days, several messages on social networks and digital platforms have mistakenly affirmed that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) of Spain plans to prohibit or punish the circulation of vehicles occupied by a single person. These statements have caused concern among drivers, who fear possible restrictions on their daily mobility.

However, the DGT has not done such assertions. What has happened is an incorrect interpretation of some Pere Navarro statementsGeneral Director of Traffic, in which he highlighted the importance of promoting the shared use of the car as a measure to improve urban mobility and reduce congestion in cities.

In the Global Mobility Call forum, held in Madrid last November, Navarro commented that “the future will be shared or not”, referring to the need to increase the occupation of vehicles to optimize the use of road infrastructure and reduce the environmental impact.

However, these comments did not imply at any time the intention of prohibiting drivers traveling alone in their cars, as it has been interpreted.

Concern for the low occupation of vehicles

Concern about the low occupation of vehicles is not exclusive to Spain. Several reports indicate that in many European cities, most cars that circulate do so with a single occupant, which contributes to traffic congestion and increased pollutant emissions.

Given this reality, the traffic authorities of several countries are exploring formulas to encourage the shared use of the car, either by positive incentives or by implementing specific restrictions on certain roads or urban areas.

In cities such as London, urban tolls have been established to discourage the individual use of the car and promote public transport and other forms of sustainable mobility. In other countries, such as Norway, tax benefits and tolls for cars with more than one passenger have been implemented. However, in none of these cases a generalized prohibition has been imposed on drivers who travel alone.

Measures in other European cities

Although the DGT has not implemented coercive measures in this regard, it does observe with interest initiatives adopted in other European cities. For example, Paris has recently reserved a lane of its circumvasculation for vehicles with more than one occupant during peak hours, a measure that seeks to encourage the shared use of the car and relieve traffic congestion.

This strategy is part of a growing trend in Europe to promote policies that favor more sustainable and efficient mobility.

In Spain, there are already the so -called high -occupation vehicles lanes (VAO), destined for buses, motorcycles and cars with two or more occupants. These lanes seek to encourage the shared use of the vehicle and improve the fluidity of traffic in congested roads.

The DGT has expressed its intention to continue promoting this type of initiatives, although, for the moment, no new specific measures have been announced in this area.

Awareness and sustainable mobility campaigns

Administrations have focused on the need to raise public awareness about the benefits of the shared car in terms of sustainability, efficiency and economic savings. In this sense, the DGT could boost awareness campaigns to inform citizens about mobility alternatives to reduce the number of vehicles on roads without imposing sanctions or restrictions.

It is important to note that any measure that seeks to modify the mobility habits of the population must be accompanied by adequate planning and communication. The social acceptance of initiatives such as the shared car depends largely on the perception of citizens about their effectiveness, comfort and security.

Therefore, the authorities must work on awareness strategies that report on the benefits of these practices and facilitate their voluntary adoption.