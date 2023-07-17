The Cuban actress, vedette and singer Lis Vega She became the new expelled from the reality show “MasterChef Celebrity México” this Sunday, because she did not convince the judges with the dish she made in the elimination challenge.

In the elimination challenge ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ from this Sunday they participated Lis VegaFabiola Campomanes , Ana Patricia Rojo and Irma Miranda and the first, at the judges’ decision, had to leave the reality show of TV Aztec.

“I couldn’t dedicate a tear to my farewell, I’m leaving happy and the most beautiful thing that I take with me is my partner and you, the judges…”, he said Lis Vega at the time of hearing that she was the one who should leave the competition in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’.

Lis Vega leaves ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’. Photo Capture Video

“You were with me in my worst moments with a hug and words, your absence will be felt in ‘MasterChef'”, Romina Marcos told Lis Vega.

Lis Vega, originally from CubaFor the elimination challenge, he prepared a dish in honor of his two flags, that of Mexico and Cuba, he said, which was an ‘Old Clothes’: “I had never made shredded meat in my life but it turned out super good,” he stressed.

Fabiola Campomanes tonight she cooked ‘Gluten-free Burgers’: “you activated the protein well, it’s a rich burger…”, judge Adrián told her, while judge Zahie expressed: “I like the caramelization of the onion, good humidity of the mushrooms in the meat and nothing else.”

Ana Patricia Red He titled his dish ‘Four Agreements’, some cannelloni with walnuts, cheese and dehydrated tomato based on potatoes and the judges, when trying it, told him that it had an excellent flavor, so he passed the test and went up to the balcony.

The model and beauty queen Irma Miranda She made the judges “suck their fingers” after trying her “Lasagna Rolls” and although she felt a little fearful and doubtful to continue in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, her intuition failed her and she was not eliminated.

The judges told Ana Patricia Rojo that her dish has characteristics that they had not seen in other dishes in previous broadcasts of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ and the actress was flattered.

“I feel excited for so much growth…”, said Ana Patricia Rojo.

Ana Patricia Red. Image Caputra Video

Expelled to date:

Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris, Gaby Goldsmith, Father José de Jesús, Jimena Longoria, Emir Pabón and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce, “El Cibernético” and Lis Vega.

Still in competition:

Manu Nna, Irma Miranda, Fabiola Campomanes, Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, Ana Patricia Rojo, Ivonne Montero, Paco Palencia, Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’, Romina Marcos and Mónica Dionne.

