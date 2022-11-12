BFederal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) has decided not to implement the tax relief for companies planned in the traffic light coalition agreement at the urging of the FDP in 2023, but to postpone it further. “The investment bonus for climate protection and digitization, also known as super depreciation, is ready to hand in the drawer,” Lindner told the editorial network Germany. “However, I have decided not to propose the super write-off in 2023 either, as there are still supply bottlenecks in the economy and the energy crisis is causing upheavals.”

The FDP leader said that in this situation, this remedy would be counterproductive and possibly fuel inflation. “When these problems are overcome, we will react and set a tax stimulus for growth so that the economy takes off.”

Already postponed in early 2022

In the coalition agreement between the SPD, Greens and FDP, the “super write-off” was announced for 2022. However, Lindner had already announced at the beginning of the year that it would no longer introduce them in 2022 in view of the economic problems.

With a “super depreciation”, companies can very quickly deduct investment costs for tax purposes, which is attractive in terms of profits.