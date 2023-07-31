The family still can’t believe the woman is gone

She was on holiday in Greece with her boyfriend when she suddenly fell ill and didn’t get away with it. Elisabetta Caon died at the age of 29 of cardiac ischemia. The family members do not give peace about what happened. The Uncle of the young woman she says that her niece was fine, she had never had no symptoms and no warnings of this disorder.

A tragedy that left us breathless. Without wanting to react. Because she was our sun and air for her family. Very good girl, bright future, a boy who loved her. And most importantly, she wasn’t sick. No symptoms, no sign of the disease that took her away to Greece, where she was on holiday with the boy.

Sergio Stocco, aunt of the 29-year-old from Resana, in the province of Treviso, speaks for the family of the young woman who passed away last Monday in the Peloponnese. The university researcher was on vacation with the boyfriend Yannis.

The 29-year-old suffered ischemic heart disease while on holiday in Greece. The health workers who intervened to rescue her rushed her to the Sparta hospital, but there was nothing they could do for her.

It was by the sea and the first hospital is an hour away. She was treated in a clinic by the sea, then taken to hospital by ambulance. But she didn’t make it in time. My Elisabetta didn’t make it.

The disappearance of the 29-year-old girl on holiday in Greece with her boyfriend shook the whole community of the city in the province of Treviso where she lived. Community that clings to her family in this moment of mourning.

Elizabeth leaves i parents and his 24-year-old brother Alberto, who is majoring in engineering. The family has already recovered the body of her 29-year-old in Greece to give her a final farewell.