In recent months, speculation has been rife regarding the release date of Nintendo’s next console, with many developers and enthusiasts wondering when they’ll finally be able to get their hands on the successor to the famous Switch. However, according to recent reports, we may have to wait a little longer before we see the new device on the market.

In an interview, American journalist Christopher Dring tried to clarify a widespread rumor that suggested the new Nintendo console could launch by the end of this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. “No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to launch in this fiscal year,” Dring said. “In fact, they’ve been told not to expect anything by that time. Several people I’ve spoken to are hoping for an April or May release.”

Initially, it was thought that Nintendo’s new console could be available by the end of 2024, but it was later reported that it could be pushed back to early 2025. The latest reports suggest that the console is unlikely to launch before April 2025. Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that it would unveil the successor to the Switch by the end of its current fiscal year. The new console is rumored to be similar to the original Switch, at least in concept. The new console could feature a custom Nvidia T239 processor, capable of running games like Death Stranding at 1080p with a frame rate of 35fps.