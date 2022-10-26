Life habits have changed so much that it is now normal for us to consume processed foodswhich also contain artificial sweetenershowever, this type of compound, instead of being nutritious, can cause various health problemsmainly in children.

That’s why, the nutritionist Diana Ancona spoke of the importance of do not include sweeteners in the diet of childrenespecially if the children are less than two years old, because according to the expert, the consumption of these substances can contribute to the generation of various problems, they can even generate childhood obesity.

Hence, the Master of Health decided to share some practical advice to avoid the consumption of sweeteners, mainly by children, since, the expert points out, the little ones do not need to consume these products, no matter how accessible they seem to us.

Now, the nutritionist Ancona points out that sweeteners are present in almost all processed foods, since they give a sweet taste to food, such as cookies, cereals, juices, etc., however, that these substances are used on a regular basis , does not mean that they should be consumed by children.

This is because, the specialist points out that, according to the American Association of Pediatrics, the consumption of sweeteners at an early age can cause alterations in the intestinal microbiota, as well as inflammation and metabolism problems, without counting cardiovascular problems, diabetes and obesity.

Tips to take care of children’s health, according to a nutritionist PHOTO: PEXELS

Likewise, the expert for child development emphasizes that children do not need the consumption of sweeteners, since can you give natural sweeteners to childrenwithout getting used to very sweet flavors, which can only cause bad eating habits in the long term.

Tips to avoid the consumption of sweeteners

The nutritionist Diana Ancona reports that the main advice you should keep in mind when feeding children is to take care of the consumption of sweeteners, and avoid it in the case of children under two years of age, while in older children, reduce your consumption as much as you can.

Instead of consuming foods with sweeteners, it seeks that children increase fruit intake, vegetables and natural sweeteners such as dates, bananas or apples, this will make them appreciate the sweet flavors without getting used to the processed ones.

Finally, the nutritionist points out that, although it is not a recurring habit, we should check the nutritional contribution of the things we feed children, since some provide a lot of sugars, but little nutritional value, which does not help for good child development. .