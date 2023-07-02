A good review by the inspectors of the Delegation of Roads and Transport in Salvador Alvarado it is necessary for put a stop to the way young people use public transportwithout the drivers doing anything about it, because it is very common to see how, instead of being in a safe area, use the front part, next to the driver, to sit a group of people, which represents a great risk in the event of a road accident, coupled with the fact that even when there are free spaces to sit, they do not do so to play games in the aisle. While the carriers let this situation pass, the delegation in charge of Hugo Félix should enter directly and put a stop to this situation, for the safety of society and the driver himself.

A topic that has given us something to talk about is the confusing accounts of the Guamúchil Carnival 2023, since the councilors have made observations that not even the Board has been able to clarify, something that undoubtedly generates controversy for the Salvador Alvarado City Council. But in Mocorito not even an analysis can be done, Well, although months have passed since the Carnival festivities were held in the Magical Town, the mayoress María Elizalde Ruelas has not presented a financial report on the expenses and income to the council, this despite the fact that the president of the Finance Commission, Juan Fernando León has asked her on two occasions to provide them with that report, a request that the president has not bothered to attend to, since she assures that the financial data is available in the Municipal Treasury.

Where require a strong hand is in the fishing fields of the municipality of Angostura, and is that Although there are fishing watchmen, the riverside residents are not doing their partbecause already crab and traps have been confiscated for their capture, despite the fact that they are closed, for which reason Heliodoro Castro Mejía, director of Fisheries and Agriculture in the municipality of Angostura, should think of a greater sanction or some strategy so that they do not do it again, because they do not They are only affecting themselves, but also all the fishermen, because it is the time when this crustacean reproduces and grows in commercial sizes. And it is that although it is true that the fishing watchmen have been very attentive working on the issue, they require help to establish something else to eradicate this bad practice.

Based on the registered attentions, It is clear that the “smoke swallowers” in the Évora region have increased their participation in support of society, highlighting the fires, some of them caused irresponsibly, and others that are really implausible, in which their presence is not warranted, which increases the operating cost of the relief corporation. For Valentín Alapizco, commander in Mocorito; Horacio Valenzuela, in Guamúchil, and Humberto Romo, in Angostura, it is essential that citizens change the chip, because although it is true, they are here to support, it is also the work of society to promote a preventive culture in their homes, and value in greatly the work they do for everyone.