What did you expect? Organized by the government. Called by the president Lopez Obradorthe March last Sunday was as expected. No one in their right mind would have expected it to fail. When? And it must be specified, it was not a march of “carried cigars”. Of course not! Many were for economic, labor or political convenience. Others were really out of conviction.

But a large majority, of course, were “facilitated” to transfer, an expression that the PRI members coined on the last occasions of their large hauls to rallies and marches. It would be necessary to see that this march called by the president has not had the reason to respond to the citizen march held on Sunday the 13th, not only in the CDMX, but in many states of the country. The excuse was rendering his fourth report.

This march showed the true face of López Obrador. That of walking in the marches is his thing. He always has been. Being placed on the other side of the table is the best position for him. But now he’s on the other side. It is Government. And he has to govern the Mexicans equally, something he has not understood. And he had to get rid of colors and parties to treat everyone equally.

Which hasn’t happened either. So leading the government march is just a show of force so they understand who’s boss here. We will have to see how profitable it is for the president, his party and his “corcholatas” to have organized and financed this march with money from the people, not from his pockets. And this is where one wonders: What austerity?

The economic rescue operation of the municipalities was already announced by the governor Ruben Rocha Moya. As we announced yesterday, Rocha Mocha told us that he will provide the necessary support for Mazatlán to face the serious economic crisis in which the “Chemist” Luis Guillermo Benítez left him. But he will also do it with the rest of the municipalities. The governor, in his “week” yesterday announced that the payment of bonuses will be guaranteed to workers at the service of the municipalities.

He also raised the economic support demanded by the water boards that at the end of each year worsens. But not only that, Rocha Moya announced financial support to the Autonomous University of Sinaloa to guarantee the payment of Christmas bonuses to university workers. This support has been given by practically all the governors. It is a loan that the State grants to the uas in advance of their shares.

The other economic bailout to the municipalities has also been delivered, but conditional on them improving their revenue collection and making their finance management more efficient. The State, and Rocha Moya He knows this, he will not always be in a position to rescue the finances of the municipalities and that they continue to be inefficient in tax collection and deficient in resource management.

The National Association of Hotels and Motels will have in Mazatlan their national meeting starting tomorrow. An important event to present the best face.

