No surprises: Fifa announces finalists for the best coach of the year

The announcement of the finalists for the best men’s coach in the world in 2022, within the framework of the awards The Best, did not have any surprise: The candidates that remain in the fight are the Argentine lionel scaloni (Argentina national team), Spanish Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Italian Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid).

The award recognizes the performances of coaches in men’s football during the period from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023.

The three finalists come from the five candidates who, at the time, proposed a panel of experts. From this shortlist, they were selected by an international jury made up of men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists and fans who have voted on the official Fifa website.

These are the achievements of the finalists



lionel scaloni he led the Argentina team to the conquest of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In 2021, he also led his country’s national team to win the Copa América.

Carlo Ancelotti won the Spanish League, the Champions League and the European Super Cup in 2022 with Real Madrid. Pep Guariola guided Manchester City to the conquest of its fourth Premier in five seasons.

Fifa also announced the three finalists in the women’s category: Sonia Bompastor (Champions Champion with Olympique Lyonnais), Pia Sundhage (Winner of the Women’s Copa América with Brazil) and Sarina Wiegman (Euro 2022 Champion with England).

with Efe

