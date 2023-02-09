No surprises: Fifa announces finalists for the best coach of the year

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
‘The Best’ Trophy.
‘The Best’ Trophy.
The candidates for the best player of 2022 will be proclaimed this Friday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The announcement of the finalists for the best men’s coach in the world in 2022, within the framework of the awards The Best, did not have any surprise: The candidates that remain in the fight are the Argentine lionel scaloni (Argentina national team), Spanish Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Italian Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid).
The award recognizes the performances of coaches in men’s football during the period from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023.
The three finalists come from the five candidates who, at the time, proposed a panel of experts. From this shortlist, they were selected by an international jury made up of men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists and fans who have voted on the official Fifa website.
These are the achievements of the finalists
lionel scaloni he led the Argentina team to the conquest of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In 2021, he also led his country’s national team to win the Copa América.
Carlo Ancelotti won the Spanish League, the Champions League and the European Super Cup in 2022 with Real Madrid. Pep Guariola guided Manchester City to the conquest of its fourth Premier in five seasons.
Fifa also announced the three finalists in the women’s category: Sonia Bompastor (Champions Champion with Olympique Lyonnais), Pia Sundhage (Winner of the Women’s Copa América with Brazil) and Sarina Wiegman (Euro 2022 Champion with England).
SPORTS
with Efe
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#surprises #Fifa #announces #finalists #coach #year
Leave a Reply