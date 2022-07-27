Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

No surprises: Brazil, Colombia’s rival in the Copa América final

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Brazil vs. Paraguay

Ary Borges (17) scored the first goal for Brazil. With her, Kerolin (21).

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez

Ary Borges (17) scored the first goal for Brazil. With her, Kerolin (21).

With the 2-0 win against Paraguay, Pia Sundhage’s team is going for another crown.

Brazil did the homework and, without disheveled, beat Paraguay 2-0 to qualify for the final of the women’s Copa América, this Tuesday, at the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga.

Ary Borges, at 16 minutes, and Bia Zaneratto, at 28, scored the goals for the Brazilians, who have neither lost nor scored goals throughout the tournament.

Brazil will play the final against Colombia on Saturday at 7 pm, in Bucaramanga. For its part, Paraguay will fight with Argentina for the third box and the direct quota to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 that same day, in Armenia.

News in development.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#surprises #Brazil #Colombias #rival #Copa #América #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brazil wins 2-0 against Paraguay and will face Colombia in the final of the Copa América Femenina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.