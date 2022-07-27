No surprises: Brazil, Colombia’s rival in the Copa América final

Brazil did the homework and, without disheveled, beat Paraguay 2-0 to qualify for the final of the women’s Copa América, this Tuesday, at the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga.

Ary Borges, at 16 minutes, and Bia Zaneratto, at 28, scored the goals for the Brazilians, who have neither lost nor scored goals throughout the tournament.

Brazil will play the final against Colombia on Saturday at 7 pm, in Bucaramanga. For its part, Paraguay will fight with Argentina for the third box and the direct quota to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 that same day, in Armenia.

News in development.

