No supplies for the Ukraine front – transport route blown up

From: Lisa Mariella Löw

The second explosion in two days: Ukraine is said to have attacked the most important Russian military transport tunnel.

Buryatia – The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blew up a freight train in Russia’s longest railway tunnel. Loud Kyiv Post There were at least four explosions on the route that Russia uses to transport military supplies from China. The SBU attack is the second in two days on a train on the Baikal-Amur railway in Russian territory.

North of Mongolia in the Severomuisk Tunnel, the fire of at least one railway carriage apparently caused major destruction, it was also reported BBC. According to the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office, the fire broke out on Wednesday evening, November 29th. The Russian Telegram channel Baza announced that the train was carrying fuel and aviation fuel in more than 40 wagons.

Attack on Russian tunnel was “carefully planned” by Ukraine

The platoon driver heard a bang before the fire. Three tank cars were damaged in the explosions. One burned out completely. The fuel tank got stuck in the train. The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported that rescue and fire engines were in action and there were no injuries.

According to information from, the cause of the fire on the freight train was Baza a cable fire. The BBC However, citing Ukrainian security circles, reported that the SBU is said to have carried out an explosive attack on the train.

Kyiv Post also wrote that it was a “carefully planned operation” that took advantage of the chaos caused by another attack in the Severomuisky Tunnel a day earlier. To avoid the damage caused by the initial attack, Russian trains would have taken a different route. This leads over the “Chortow Most” (“Devil’s Bridge”), a semicircular viaduct on the northern bypass of the Baikal-Amur line.

After Ukraine attack on Russian tunnel: fuel leaks

