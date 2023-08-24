The corona virus is making a comeback. In Italy, the number of infections has been rising again since mid-August. Experts call for action.

Munich/Bozen – There are increasing signs of a corona comeback. The first experts are pushing for a mask return. In South Tyrol, Italy, experts have been observing an increase in the number of infections since mid-August. Even two deaths have been reported in the Bolzano health district in the past few days. Experts recommend booster vaccinations, especially for those over 60 and people with underlying diseases.

Corona patient in the intensive care unit © Marcel Kusch

Italy: No case for months – now two corona deaths are registered in South Tyrol

Is the corona virus spreading again? “After a quiet summer, since mid-August, the first hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus have returned,” explains Pierpaolo Bertoli, Medical Director for the Bolzano Health District.

Like the daily newspaper Alto Adige reported, the Bolzano hospital has seen an increase in the number of infections and the admission of corona patients since mid-August. Older people and people with previous illnesses are particularly affected. And the deaths attributed to severe pneumonia.

“We have to prepare for the fall” – experts recommend corona vaccinations

“We had forgotten about the virus, but we have to prepare for the fall because the pandemic is not quite over yet,” Bertoli, a doctor specializing in hygiene and preventive medicine, told the daily. The guidelines of the Ministry of Health for the 2023/2024 season therefore recommend vaccination for people over 60 and people with health problems. Because although the pandemic is officially considered over, the pathogen continues to circulate.

New vaccines adapted to the variants are expected as early as October, for which the Ministry of Health wants to advertise with an autumn campaign that will run at the same time as the campaign against seasonal flu. “The aim is,” said prevention director Francesco Vaia in the ministry’s circular, “to prevent mortality, hospitalization and severe forms of Covid in the elderly and highly vulnerable.” And above all to protect the over 60s, the infirm, pregnant women, health workers, etc.”

From plague to cholera and corona: These were the worst pandemics From plague to cholera and corona: These were the worst pandemics

Corona comeback in Germany too: Numbers are increasing – but at a low level

According to that Pandemic radar of the Federal Ministry of Health the Covid-19 numbers are also showing an increase in Germany. The increase in reported cases corresponds to an increase in the proportion of the “Eris” variant EG.5. Two weeks ago, the World Health Organization upgraded it to the category of “virus variants of interest”. The incidence remains low at five (as of August 24, 2023). In March 2022, during the peak of the omicron wave, this value reached 1961. Nevertheless, it is a 35 percent increase compared to the previous week.

Corona: New study proves vaccination protection even after 18 months

So far, experts have not shown concern about the corona comeback, but in view of the rising corona numbers, they recommend a booster vaccination for certain groups of people. The results of a new Study at the University of Bologna show that Covid vaccines still offer effective protection against severe forms of the disease a year and a half after the last administration, especially in older people. For the study, the data from people who received two and three doses of vaccine were compared.

Prof Lamberto Manzoli from the Faculty of Medical and Surgical Sciences and study coordinator, explained: “The results confirm that even more than a year after the last vaccination, those who received three doses of the vaccine have an approximately 80 percent reduced risk of being hospitalized or fatally affected due to Covid compared to unvaccinated people.” The protection is even higher for people who have received three doses. The differences are particularly clear among older people: in the over-60s age group, the death rate from Covid was 22 percent for the unvaccinated, compared to 3 percent for those who had received three or more doses of the vaccine.

List of rubrics: © Marcel Kusch