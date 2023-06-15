Former Pentagon adviser McGregor said the lack of success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive

Former Pentagon Advisor Colonel Douglas McGregor on air YouTube-channel Judging Freedom assessed the progress of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), noting that they did not achieve any success.

I will tell you that no success has been achieved, because in the Ukrainian counter-offensive everything is tied to the ability to get to the main line of defense, break through it and move on to achieve such an important goal as Melitopol Douglas McGregor former Pentagon adviser

He added that the so-called achievements of the Ukrainian army in the counteroffensive are reflected only in the reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they are of no value, since they are at a great distance from the combat zone. As an example, the American colonel cited a situation where the Ukrainian military boasts of several captured destroyed buildings, which are located 15-25 kilometers from the line of contact.

Russian military repel strikes

Acting head of the Zaporozhye region Yevhen Balitsky assessed the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasizing that the Ukrainian fighters did not advance a single step. According to him, very serious fortifications were built on the front line in the Zaporozhye region.

State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, in turn, confirmed that Kyiv’s plans to carry out a counteroffensive had failed. He noted that the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made many Europeans think that they had given support to Ukraine in vain. The deputy specified that recently Russia was able to destroy about 120 tanks supplied to Kyiv by Western states.

We see that the Ukrainian counter-offensive failed shamefully, NATO weapons were useless Petr Tolstoy Vice Speaker of the State Duma

Against the backdrop of Kyiv’s failures, retired colonel of the RF Armed Forces, military observer Viktor Litovkin predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would lose the remnants of Western equipment during a repeated attempt to launch an offensive. He added that if Western weapons were left in the rear, their destruction would be possible only if the Russian military knew the exact area of ​​​​their concentration.

Failure is recognized even in the West

BBC sources said that during the briefing, Western officials acknowledged the difficult course of the UAF counter-offensive and stressed that the Russian military is holding the defense well in carefully prepared positions and retreating between tactical lines. At the same time, they noted that what was happening did not come as a surprise to them.

Former analyst at the Japanese Foreign Ministry, writer Masaru Sato expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be able to attack Crimea without the support of NATO. He also allowed the massacre of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the event of the defeat of Kyiv, noting that the United States does not benefit from his victory in the current conflict.

American journalist Jackson Hinkle, in turn, suggested renaming the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian military and calling it a suicidal mission. In his opinion, the actions that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting are a colossal failure.