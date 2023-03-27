The strikes in regional transport on Wednesday and Thursday will not take place. Trade unions FNV and CNV and employers’ association VWOV will talk further this week about better working conditions for employees in regional transport.

Last week’s strikes were canceled because the unions and employers met with scouts. They have been negotiating for some time about new employment conditions for employees covered by the collective labor agreement for regional transport, especially bus drivers. The unions demand, among other things, higher wages and a structurally lower workload in regional transport.

Employees and employers have not been able to find a solution for some time now. There have been repeated strikes in regional transport. As a result, many buses were canceled every time, resulting in inconvenience for travelers. Employees also stopped working on the day of the provincial and water board elections.

At the table

Reason enough for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to appoint scouts Han Busker and Harry van der Kraats. They held separate talks with the trade unions and employers and also got both parties together at the table. "We already had exploratory talks twice last week and again yesterday," says Hanane Chikhi, negotiator for CNV Vakmensen. "We are taking small steps. That is why the scouts asked us if they could get another week and we wanted to cancel this week, we really want to give this a chance."

The negotiator emphasizes that these are exploratory talks, not negotiations. Chikhi: ,,We look at where there might be room to come together in the field of work pressure, wages and regulations for the elderly.” The parties involved hope that there will be sufficient ground for further negotiations by the end of the week. “We are still really exploring. It is nice that we are talking to each other again and that steps are being taken. I sincerely hope that we can negotiate again.”

A similar sound is heard at FNV. “Positive steps are being taken, but we are not there yet,” said driver Marijn van der Gaag. In any case, employers’ association VWOV is happy to talk further: “We are very open to a follow-up and are happy to make every effort to arrive at a new collective labor agreement for all our colleagues,” she writes in a statement.

The actions planned for Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week will still be in place.