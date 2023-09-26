KLM pilots did not stop work on Monday morning for better employment conditions. Pilot union VNV announced the strike earlier, but managed to reach agreement on a new collective labor agreement in time.

KLM and VNV have reached an agreement in broad terms and will further develop it in the near future. The agreement includes agreements on pay increases for pilots. An average wage increase of 5.5 percent per year has been agreed over the term of two years, which will take effect retroactively (as of September 1). Under the new agreements, pilots will also receive a one-off payment of 2 percent to compensate for the late commencement date of the collective labor agreement, which was actually supposed to come into effect in March this year.

The agreement is not yet final. “The members still have to vote,” emphasizes a VNV spokesperson. “We are presenting the members with an agreement that the VNV is positive about.” KLM writes that it is pleased “to have achieved this result through constructive consultation.”

This month, KLM already concluded an agreement in principle with FNV and CNV for a collective labor agreement for the 15,000 ground employees (luggage, check-in, platform, technology, office). They receive 13.7 percent more wages. Collective bargaining negotiations with the cabin crew unions have resumed. The Dutch Cabin Crew Association and FNV Cabine threatened action, but these have been postponed for the time being.