Anyone expecting a public confession will have been disappointed. None of this on the part of Christian Horner, who yesterday in Austin returned to defend the work of Red Bull, accused of having violated the “budget cap” in the season of Max Verstappen’s first world title. The team principal confirmed that the English team is negotiating with the FIA ​​to find an agreement that closes the matter in a reasonable time, avoiding the trial at the Adjudication Panel and a possible appeal to the Court of Appeal which would leave the case pending until to 2023. «We have been discussing for about ten days – said Horner – and we are confident of reaching a conclusion very soon, perhaps as early as this weekend. It is in the interest of the sport. There are points to be clarified in the interpretation of the regulation, on which we have different convictions than the one we have been challenged ».