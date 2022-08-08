Do you remember three weeks ago? After days of over 30 degrees Celsius, it also remained warmer than 20 degrees at night. Tropical nights, as meteorologists call it. If you were sweating in bed at the time or slept very poorly, you don’t have to worry about the coming week. Although a day-long heat wave is coming, it cools down wonderfully at night.

It is almost certain that a heat wave is coming. Today the temperature in most places is still below 25 degrees, but tomorrow the thermometer will shoot up to almost 30 degrees in the south. From Wednesday to Sunday, the mercury will rise above 30 degrees almost every day.

Different kind of heat

A second hot period in a month's time. And yet we are dealing with a very different kind of heat from a meteorological point of view. No moist, sticky and sweltering Mediterranean air blowing in this direction from the south, but much drier winds from the northeast or east of Europe. It comes from the Baltic states, Poland and Germany, where it has rained little, just like here.

“That means that the humidity remains quite low”, says weatherman Johnny Willemsen from Weather Plaza. “As a result, a much larger difference is possible between the minimum and maximum temperatures.” Dry air cools more easily at night. And once the sun shines on it, it quickly warms up again. “That’s why the heat feels better. 33 degrees is much more bearable if it is not so humid.”





Not only is it better to do during the day, people can also stand it a lot better at night. The mercury will easily drop below 15 degrees for the next two nights. After that, it rises slightly every night, but the minimum temperature remains well below 20 degrees.

We will notice that five degrees difference with three weeks ago, says Willemsen. His most important tip for the coming days is therefore: open the windows or doors at night or in the morning, and let your house cool down again.

beach weather

The warm easterly wind of the coming week has another advantage: it will be wonderful to relax on the beach. “It’s still a bit chilly there,” says Willemsen. “But from Wednesday it will also be about 28 degrees on most beaches.” An exception are the beaches in the top of North Holland and the Wadden, where the air does cool down a bit.

It is still difficult to say exactly how long the heat wave will last. It will remain around 30 degrees until Sunday, but after that the temperature will drop a few degrees, to just above or just below 25 degrees. As soon as the measurements in De Bilt do not exceed 25 degrees for a day, the heat wave is officially over. As a result, most likely no records will be broken. The last national heat wave alone, in August 2020, lasted thirteen days. The longest heat wave in our country was in 1975 and lasted 18 days.

But it won’t be really cool during the day this summer either. Heat wave or not: it will be over 20 degrees every day for the next two weeks.

