No competition

In the Sprint race at Phillip Island, bad weather ultimately prevailed. Despite the time changes and the choice of anticipate the start to 4 in the morning in Italy1pm Australian time, in the end the race direction was preferred don’t force your hand and avoid having the top-class cars take to the track in these prohibitive conditions, especially due to the wind. Arithmetic in hand, it is inevitable to say that not racing represents an advantage for whoever is ahead in the standings, namely Pecco Bagnaia.

At the end of the incredible finale of yesterday’s GP the rider of the official Ducati team had in fact extended his lead over Jorge Martin to +27. The red team manager, Davide Tardozzi, However, he doesn’t want to hear about shop interests in this delicate context. Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP when it was made official that the race was not taking place, the manager of the Borgo Panigale team immediately spoke out in defense of the race director’s actions.

Safety first of all

“The Race Direction always tries to hear the opinion of the teams and drivers – declared Tardozzi – after that he made the decision that in my opinion is the best, because safety comes first. Then there are those who think about the interests of the championship, but we think about the riders first.”.

“In these cases we need to think about the safety of the drivers: arriving at Turn 1 at 320 km/h with the wind and sudden gusts I think is really dangerous. Here in the paddock we don’t have a sense of what the wind is like in turns 1 and 3, but if they stopped the Moto2 and the wind grew I think the decision was absolutely right.”, he concluded. The premier class will therefore return to the scene on next weekend in Thailandin what is already starting to become a ‘backs against the wall’ situation for Bagnaia’s rivals.