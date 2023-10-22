No way

The fear of the bad weather forecast for Sunday had pushed the Race Direction to bring forward the long race to Saturday in order to then be able to take part in the Sprint Race on Sunday night in Italy, all this was saved weather conditions so adverse as to make it impossible to carry out the race. A fear for the show which, unfortunately, turned into reality: the 2023 Australian Grand Prix Sprint race will not be held for safety reasons.

The risks in the cadet categories

The first signs that conditions were truly at their limit were seen during the races Moto3 and Moto2, with several crashes even occurred during the deployment laps due to the rain and, above all, the wind. While Moto3 had reached the end anyway, with all the laps completed, the situation worsened during Moto2, suspended on the 10th lap here too after various crashes, some of which were always on the deployment lap.

The final decision

After Tony Arbolino’s victory (with half the points awarded due to the 2/3 of the race not being held), the attention of the Race Direction inevitably focused on MotoGP, all while the weather conditions were visibly worsening. ‘eye. Consequently, the decision to cancel the event was communicated well in advance before departure, moreover an hour earlier than the initial program precisely to avoid a scenario of this kind.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 Unfortunately, the #TissotSprint has been canceled due to weather conditions and forecast #AustralianGP 🇦🇺 🛑 pic.twitter.com/AnvOThZBNG — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 22, 2023

Next appointment

Therefore no Sprint, with the general classification obviously remaining unchanged compared to yesterday and with the MotoGP now packing its bags in the direction of Buriram, in Thailand, where the next GP will take place as early as next week. In this way, the third consecutive weekend after Indonesia and Australia will be held, with the tests and races scheduled from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 October.