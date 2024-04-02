You should never ruin a good story with the facts, the German Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport also understands that. The Federal Environment Agency concluded last year that a maximum speed of 120 km/h in Germany would result in a CO2 reduction of 6.7 million tons per year. But the minister does not like sacrificing the maximum speed on the Autobahn in Germany, it is reported ZDF.

His response to the survey was that there are 'so many figures circulating', which in terms of content means something like 'blah blah blah, chocolate custard'. Slightly more substantive is the argument that he thinks that German residents would not accept new speed limits. And only measures that are accepted could be successful. Although we always have the idea that Germans neatly follow the imposed rules.

The minister believes that people will use the highways less if a speed limit of 120 km/h is introduced. Drivers are then more likely to choose to take a short route through a village, which in turn would cause 'noise pollution'. That would be counterproductive: 'We have built infrastructure so that people are relieved of the traffic burden'.

If the unlimited Autobahn can hold out for a while…

The minister does not put forward any strongly substantiated arguments, but it seems that the unlimited German highway is safe for a while, and secretly that is quite good news for car enthusiasts. And who knows: if the Autobahn remains the Autobahn as we know it long enough, the fleet will soon be so clean that a speed limit will no longer be necessary.

Because we are of course not against reducing emissions, but it would be a shame if there is no longer a place where you can test the top speed of your car. And even if you only visit once every two years, it's nice to have the option. Perhaps Germany should first focus on reducing coal-fired power stations and things like that.