All Greek football matches in the top division will be played without an audience for at least the next two months, the Greek government announced on Monday, according to international news agencies. The government is taking this measure after a police officer was seriously injured in Athens on Thursday during a riot organized by football hooligans. Greek football has been accompanied by intense violence between supporters for decades.

The 31-year-old police officer was hit in the leg with a flare, causing severe bleeding and cardiac arrest. He is still in a coma. “This murderous attack is not the first case of extreme fan violence in recent years. Criminals posing as sports fans commit serious crimes, injuring and killing people,” a government spokesperson said.

Before Greek top clubs can allow fans again, they must install security cameras in their stadiums and introduce a ticket system in which the identity of every visitor is checked.

Last year, security rules for clubs were tightened after nineteen-year-old football supporter Alkis Kampanos was attacked in the street by supporters of a rival club in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki and ultimately killed with knives, a crowbar and a sickle. The twelve perpetrators, all between 21 and 26 years old, received prison sentences ranging from twenty years to life.