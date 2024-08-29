Resident Evil and Dino Crisis creator Shinji Mikami said he doesn’t “feel like there’s a whole lot of space” for a new Dino Crisis game thanks to the success of Capcom’s Monster Hunter series.

Speaking to Eurogamer at Gamescom with regards to the upcoming Shadows of the Damned remaster, Mikami discussed the topic of a new Dino Crisis game – it’s the series most Capcom fans want to see make a return, according to a recent survey.

Mikami said he was surprised at the fan reaction to Dino Crisis, but it seems the popularity of Monster Hunter has put him off continuing the series.

“I’m very surprised to hear that,” said Mikami in relation to fans wanting more Dino Crisis. “The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that’s been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years.

“So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don’t really feel like there’s a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it’s surprising.”

When Capcom announced Exoprimal, its online dinosaur-inspired shooter, many fans jumped to Dino Crisis, only to be disappointed.

“The concept is pretty different from that of Dino Crisis,” said Mikami, when I compared the games. “I guess the fans got their expectations up, but here we are.”

The last game in the series was Dino Crisis 3 released in 2003 and since then it’s reached cult classic status. However, there’s no official word on any form of remake, remaster, or new game in the series.

And, despite rumors, Dino Crisis is yet to appear on PS Plus.

Mikami, meanwhile, left Tango Gameworks ahead of its closure and has opened a new studio called KAMUY.