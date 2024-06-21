Complicated bond

The Silverstone circuit has always had a special meaning in the career of Max Verstappen: the Dutchman won in Great Britain in 2020 (in the GP named after the 70th anniversary of F1) and in 2023, but he also risked his neck in 2021, after the infamous accident caused by Lewis Hamilton. The 2024 race is still a few weeks away, but the home champion Red Bull has already found himself at the center of a little controversy.

The director of the Silverstone circuit, Stuart Pringlehe in fact attributed it to the ‘boredom’ caused by the too many successes of the Hasslet champion decline in ticket sales for the Grand Prix on July 7th. “If there is a strong probability that the winner will always be the same and unpredictability is eliminated from the sport, this makes the show less interesting. Last year was very repetitive, with a team that dominated, and this season started in the same vein. Maybe things are changing now and I recognize that for several years a British driver dominated the championship, which we didn’t mind too much as British promoters, but it’s certainly much more difficult now with Red Bull dominating“.

Verstappen replied directly to these words, teased by journalists. Dutch has returned to the sender the ‘responsibility’ for the failed sold-out inviting the manager of the British track to look at his own home and the mistakes he may have made: “I don’t think it’s my fault – replied the World Championship leader – the F1 season is very exciting. There are many teams fighting for wins and if a promoter fails to fill seats and blames someone then I think he needs to look at himself first and what he’s doing wrong. Even because elsewhere they fill the stands quite easily“.