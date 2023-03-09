The theme of deepening the processing of hydrocarbons became one of the main ones at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum (KEF-23), which was held in the capital of Siberia in early March. Russia is certainly rich in natural resources, but they do not develop their full potential: the country continues to burn associated petroleum gas, and outdated technologies are used in coal production, which is harmful to human health and the environment. Our eastern partners, China and India, are successfully reselling already processed Russian raw materials at higher prices, which is why domestic energy companies lose potential income. These problems formed the basis of the expert discussion “Growth Points of Siberia. Prospects for Deepening the Processing of Hydrocarbons in the Region”. Izvestia gives the main theses of the discussion.

How to burn coal without smoke and ash

“Everything seems to be fine, but there is no happiness yet,” the participants in the discussion that took place on March 3 in Krasnoyarsk jokingly agree. Russia is a traditional major exporter of minerals, and they are also widely used domestically, but there are still many problems that need to be addressed. For example, many households are still heated by rather expensive coal because they are not supplied with gas, and in industrial cities the “black sky” regime is constantly declared due to the harmful emissions released when it is burned. At the same time, few people think that, according to the Constitution, the minerals in the bowels of Russia belong to the people, which means that the issue of their more efficient use concerns everyone.

The solution to environmental and economic problems may be a deeper processing of hydrocarbons, which will allow us to realize the full potential of fossil fuels, and at the same time resolve other issues.

The governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Alexander Uss, at one of the plenary meetings of the KEF-23, unequivocally stated: “Enough to carry coal.” Combustion of coal and transportation of fuels significantly harm human health and the environment due to ash and emissions. However, experts are sure that environmental problems are not related to the type of fuel – this is a consequence of outdated combustion technologies.

Photo: Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum

Today, there are already effective ways to process raw materials, so that when burned, there is practically no smoke and no ash left. In this case, the release of toxic and dangerous benzapyrene into the air will almost be zero, and carbon dioxide will decrease by 20%. From the point of view of the boiler house, this is almost the same as natural gas.

“We persist in burning coal, based on the technological principles of the Industrial Revolution in Europe. But more than two centuries have passed since then! Of course, during this period, coal-fired boilers have changed radically: they are designed with the help of the latest computers, built from modern materials, and automated as much as possible. However, like two hundred years ago, ash and slag dumps remain after coal combustion, and flue gases dusted with fly ash swirl from the pipes. Coal has firmly established itself as the “dirtiest fossil fuel”. And most people consider this situation hopeless, – told Izvestia the technical director of Coal-Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of the Siberian Generating Company – an energy holding company that is part of the SUEK Group of Companies, Doctor of Technical Sciences Sergey Islamov.

He shared one of the options for an innovative approach to the use of coal, based on its partial gasification, that is, its transformation into gas. The method is known under the name “Thermocox”. Almost half of the combustible part of thermal coals consists of hydrocarbons, which are quite easy to turn into gaseous fuel. The rest (“thermocoke”) is almost pure carbon with an admixture of minerals that were originally contained in coal.

“This is a brand new product with great potential. It can be used as a smokeless fuel, a sorbent for sewage treatment, a carbon reducing agent in the iron and steel industry, which replaces classic coke. In our country, coke production ranks first in the list of environmentally hazardous industries. With such a look at coal, an innovative solution becomes obvious: for the production of thermal energy, only the gas component of coal should be burned, and the solid residue should be used as technological raw materials or special-purpose fuel. Brown coal mined in the Krasnoyarsk Territory is an ideal raw material for processing using innovative partial gasification technology, the expert noted.

In addition, Islamov continues, using a specially selected mode of partial gasification, it is possible to produce a solid residue in the form of a carbon sorbent. It is an essential product for environmental technology.

— The use of a sorbent allows at least one and a half times to increase the productivity of urban wastewater treatment plants without additional investment. Today, the carbon sorbent is effectively used in the technology of hydrocracking of heavy oil residues. And, finally, let’s remember the filters for drinking water purification in the kitchen, as well as exhaust devices above the stove – they are also equipped with carbon sorbents Islamov told Izvestia.

Photo: Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum

How China makes money on Russian coal

Processed “green” coal is several times more expensive than conventional coal, and its export can attract additional income to the country and improve the economy. However, this is a capital-intensive production: large private investments cannot always pay off, so large-scale programs from the state with strong financing are needed. The scientific base is already there.

According to Petr Bobylev, head of the Department for the Development of the Coal Industry of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, the thesis “no coal, no problems with climate and ecology” is an illusion. Fuel can and should be used, in some cases it is more expedient and more efficient than oil and gas, but common sense is needed in everything.

– Look at how China is building thermal power plants on coal – 30 gigawatts a year, and now 110 gigawatts a year have been agreed upon. The steam temperature is 750 degrees. That is, the efficiency in these units also works on solid fuel, shows its effectiveness. But we need to make sure that the deep processing of coal meets environmental and climate goals, and its product is competitive,” he explained at the forum.

Bobylev added that this work is now underway and is being actively discussed, including in terms of programs for the development of Siberia.

– You need to understand: we do not leave coal, because we will conditionally breathe something bad, but cheaper. We leave coal where it is prudent and correct within the framework of fuel and energy balances. In addition, we are one of the largest coal exporters in the world. Today, Russia’s share in world exports is 15%. What am I leading to? The world needs Russian coal. It is initially more environmentally friendly. In terms of sulfur, we are 10 times cleaner than other countries,” the official emphasized.

The representative of the Ministry of Energy noted that the demand for Russian coal chemistry is also high. If conventional fuel costs about $100-150 per ton, then recycled fuel costs $2,000 per ton. Even 10% of such coal will give the state a little more profit than 90% of the sale of pure raw materials. And this, in turn, will lead to GDP growth, strengthening social programs, creating new jobs, and so on. Now the increase in exports is stopped only by logistical difficulties.

According to Irina Bakhtina, Chairman of the Ecology, Climate and Environmental Protection Committee of the National ESG Alliance, deepening the processing of fossil raw materials in Siberia, including oil, coal and gas, can become a new vector for the country’s development and expand the export potential of the Russian Federation. Such experience exists, for example, in the aluminum industry. Raw materials for aluminum production, both domestic and imported, are 100% recycled.

Photo: Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum

How to stop wasting associated petroleum gas

The problems of efficient processing apply not only to coal, but also to oil and gas. A huge amount of associated gas in oil fields is flared, although it could have been put to better use. In a year, torches literally blow as much fuel into the wind as all Russians spend together.

According to Yevgeny Agafonov, Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Oil and Gas of the Siberian Federal University, associated petroleum gas (APG) is now used in the fields primarily for their own needs: to generate electricity, plus gas is pumped back into the reservoir to maintain reservoir pressure. But many wells in Eastern Siberia have a high GOR, so significant surpluses are formed.

— The problem of efficient use of associated gas is multifaceted. APG often has a high proportion of nitrogen, hydrogen sulfide and helium. For use as a fuel, it is required to establish the process of its separation into components. These technologies should be actively developed and applied. In the foreseeable future, methods for producing liquid synthetic products using APG and heavy oil residues will also be developed, which will contribute to solving the urgent problem of using associated gas.

Agafonov noted that the complexity of any APG utilization processes is incomparable with their cost. Often, oil companies are faced with the unprofitability of developing such technologies. The problem can only be solved in a comprehensive systemic way, through the joint efforts of companies, regulators and the scientific community.

It is also necessary to introduce the technology of deep oil refining, experts say. As Agafonov explained to Izvestia, it pursues several tasks. Among them is an increase in the so-called refining depth ratio – the percentage of “output” of light oil products – gasoline and diesel fuel, that is, “oil-free technology”.

— Heavy components of oil can be “transformed” into light ones through innovations — hydrocracking and delayed coking. So far, Russia lags behind the West in terms of the depth of oil refining by an average of 10 percent. Additionally, the current trend is the extraction of useful associated elements from oil, including rare earth elements, including lithium. Technologies for extracting associated elements from oil are being developed in Russia by large oil and petrochemical companies.

However, a unique project for the production of engineering plastics has already been implemented in the country – this is the result of deep oil refining. They have already been used in the construction of the Crimean bridge. But we cannot do without government programs. One of the options for effective work: state institutions develop technologies, and business implements them, while patents remain with the development organizations.

Along the way, experts discussed the long overdue need to gasify Krasnoyarsk, although some suggested that residents could use new, energy-efficient coal-fired boilers that emit less toxic emissions. But gas in Siberia is very cheap, which is beneficial for households. It is necessary to create a new gas transportation system in the region with the possibility of processing. This could attract up to three trillion rubles of investments by 2050.