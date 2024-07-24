There Russian State Duma Wants to Allow Commanders to Punish Servicemen for Using Personal Smartphones and Navigation Devices on the Front Line. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said, adding that the proposal has provoked significant backlash from military bloggers, who have pointed out that Russian forces continue to have command and control problems and over-reliance on unsafe technologies to conduct combat operations in Ukraine. The Defense Committee of the Russian State Duma has announced its support for an amendment that would make the use of personal phones and electronic devices in a combat zone a “serious disciplinary offense” and will allow Russian commanders to arrest servicemen responsible for such crimes without a court order and hold them for up to 10 days.

Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Russian State Duma Andrei Kartapolov said that the punishments would not apply to military personnel using devices for combat operations and noted that the amendment builds on an earlier bill that generally banned the use of private devices in Ukraine. Kartapolov added that the main goal of this amendment is to protect Russian military personnel from security risks associated with the improper use of mobile phones. For their part – ISW emphasizes – Russian military bloggers have widely criticized this amendment and said that punishing soldiers for using personal devices will significantly complicate Russian logistics and operations in general.

The milbloggers have clarified that Russian military relies heavily on their personal devices to transmit target coordinates and request assistance from Russian gunners and drone operatorsto navigate frontline areas and coordinate units. A prominent Russian military blogger, the US think tank writes, published a formal appeal to Kartapolov, saying the amendment would lead to the “paralysis” of the Russian military and called on the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee to amend the bill to make it more consistent with how Russian forces use personal devices in Ukraine. Several Russian bloggers have called on the Russian government to provide secure navigation devices to Russian military personnel before instituting punishments for the occasional use of personal devices and criticized the Duma deputies for having no contact with the realities of the front line.

Russian milbloggers also called on Duma deputies to work with the Russian Armed Forces on proposed amendments and future legislation to ensure that laws are in accordance with the realities of the front, and urged deputies to visit the front line in Ukraine. One milblogger accused Kartapolov and his team of committing treason and pursuing this policy in order to help Ukraine win the war. It is not yet clear whether the Russian military command will be able or willing to impose punishment for the use of personal devices in Ukraine.given the Russian military’s high level of reliance on unsecured communications systems. Milbloggers have questioned how Russian officials intend to distinguish between devices used and not used for combat operations, and have sarcastically noted that Russian officials may want to implement a complicated (and possibly ineffective or unenforceable) bureaucratic system to differentiate the devices.