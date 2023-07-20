One hour a day before the age of 6 and then a maximum of 2 during school. These are the limits that should be placed on the use of smartphones and tablets by children. Even if the little ones before 18 months shouldn’t really be exposed to these technological devices. Another stake: never at the table, during meals, or before going to sleep. The use of digital devices must be managed by educating them about “critical and responsible” consumption. These are some of the recommendations contained in a ‘Decalogue for digital health’ for children and young people drawn up by the specialists of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, as part of the ‘A school of… digital’ project, created in collaboration with the professionals of Almaviva, an Italian group active in digital innovation. Objective: to promote better awareness and understanding of the possibilities offered by digital tools and help reduce the risks that can arise from excessive and unfiltered use.

The project, promoted by the Institute for Child and Adolescent Health with Almaviva, includes a series of educational videos available online, which explain how to balance tablets and smartphones in the different stages of the life of minors, what support they can represent for children with learning disabilities, what possible consequences on vision from prolonged exposure to screens, but also how the social channels followed by very young people work, what the metaverse and artificial intelligence are. The Decalogue responds in an agile and concise way – underlined by the Child Jesus – to many of the most common questions parents ask themselves, suggesting a conscious and constructive approach.

“In an era in which smartphones and tablets have taken on an increasingly central role in the lives of parents and children – says Alberto Villani, head of general pediatrics and director of the Istituto per la salute del Bambino Gesù – it becomes essential to promote conscious and responsible digital consumption to preserve the health and well-being of children and young people. It is very important to talk about these issues, even more so in the summer, a period in which young and very young people have a lot of free time, to provide parents with the tools to manage the relationship of the little ones with digital devices in the best possible way”. For Michele Svidercoschi, Director of Communications and Institutional Relations at Almaviva, “digital is a precious tool for inclusion and training, it simplifies people’s lives and opens up important opportunities, from the field of education to telemedicine and health. The collaboration with the Bambino Gesù aims to expand the knowledge tools available to young people and their families, to contribute to the growth of a conscious digital culture”.

So here is the Decalogue for the digital health of children and young people:

1) No screens under 18 months: For children under 18 months of age, it’s important to avoid screens and encourage learning experiences that engage the senses, such as physical play and real-world exploration.

2) One hour a day of digital discovery: between the ages of 2 and 6, we give children one hour a day (preferably divided into 2 or more periods of 20-30 minutes each) to explore digital resources in a creative and educational way, such as apps and age-appropriate content.

3) Limit, but don’t ban: During school age, we set a maximum limit of 2 hours per day for the use of digital devices, in order to balance the time spent online with other activities, such as sports, reading or studying.

4) A good night’s sleep: We discourage the use of digital devices one hour before bedtime to ensure quality, peaceful rest for children.

5) The smartphone is not a sedative: we teach children alternative strategies to manage emotions, such as playing outside, reading or drawing, rather than always resorting to digital devices.

6) Precious moments in the family: we dress meals and moments spent in the family with conversations and shared activities, avoiding the use of smartphones and tablets.

7) Digital Time Management: We use time management features provided by smartphone manufacturers to help kids understand and regulate time spent on devices, promoting awareness of usage.

8) Educate about online safety: parents are the main role models for their children: we pay attention to the data and content we share online, showing responsibility and respect for privacy.

9) Protect yourself online: we teach the importance of using secure passwords and protecting their privacy, for example by setting social profiles to private mode and carefully evaluating who follows them online.

10) Open and aware communication: let’s maintain a constructive dialogue with our children, starting with an effort to get to know the digital world. We educate in a critical and responsible use of devices.